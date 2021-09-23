Breitbart

The White House admitted Wednesday they did not know if President Joe Biden had ever visited the Southern border to demonstrate his commitment to border security. “I will have to look back in my history books and check the times he’s been to the Southern border,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in response to a question from Fox News reporter Peter Doocy during the daily White House briefing. It remains unclear whether Biden has ever been to the Southern border, as he spent most of his political career as a U.S. senator representing Delaware. Psaki reminded reporters that Biden worked as vice president in the Obama administration to reduce “root causes” of immigration, but she was unaware if he ever visited the border. “I can check and see when the last time or when he may have been,” Psaki replied. Before he was president, Biden voiced support for border security. In 2006, Biden boasted in a South Carolina speech that he was in support of a border fence. “Folks, I voted for a fence, I voted, unlike most Democrats – and some of you won’t like it – I voted for 700 miles of fence,” Biden said during a speech in South Carolina.

