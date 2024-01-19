White House dodges question after Biden looked surprised that a smoothie costs $6 in Pennsylvania – ‘not out of touch and was joking around’

The White House press secretary has dodged questions surrounding Joe Biden’s apparent surprise over the cost of a $6 smoothie in Pennsylvania and whether he is out-of-touch with prices facing everyday Americans.The president, 81, visited Nowhere Coffee Co. in Allentown on January 12 where he stressed the value of small businesses and ordered what appeared to be a mango drink.

BIDEN: "Look, we're gonna get a chance to talk, apparently, at after the fire station, so rather than, uhh— by the way, anybody want a coffee? It's on me, alright? You'll take a smoothie? Another six bucks but I'll do it anyway." pic.twitter.com/gH8BkXhn08 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 12, 2024

He went over to members of the press and offered to buy them coffee but was reportedly surprised at the $6 cost of a smoothie. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was quizzed about whether Biden was out of touch with reality during a press conference on Thursday. But she dismissed the question and claimed the president was just ‘joking around.’

