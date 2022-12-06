The White House dismissed Monday new information released by Twitter regarding corporate decisions during the 2020 election to censor stories and posts about President Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

“That is full of old news, if you think about it,” White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre said during the daily briefing, when asked for the White House’s reaction to the new information unveiled by Twitter’s new CEO Elon Musk.

Musk released internal discussions about Twitter executives to journalist Matt Taibbi, who shared the information on the social media platform.

Documents revealed internal communications about censoring the New York Post‘s news story right before the 2020 election about the information retrieved from Biden’s son Hunter’s abandoned laptop. The information also revealed that Twitter censored other posts on social media on behalf of the Democrat National Committee and the Biden campaign.

But Jean-Pierre did not react to a question on Biden’s views about social media companies censoring information for his and his family’s behalf.

Instead, she argued that Musk and Twitter were trying to use the information as a “distraction.”

