NY Post

A plane full of migrants was unloaded and dispersed to various locations in the New York City area Friday night under cover of darkness, the latest in a series of clandestine flights authorized by the White House. The flights resumed earlier this month after a Post exposé led to their suspension last year. On Friday, the Post watched as a group of migrants disembarked from an iAero Airways flight from Jacksonville, Fla. that landed at Westchester County Airport at 9:48 p.m. The passengers were placed on two white charter buses from J&F Tours. The Post followed one of the buses as it drove to destinations in the Bronx and Yonkers. At the first stop in Yonkers, one of the migrants entered what looked like a sprawling dorm complex near the grounds of Sisters of Charity, a Catholic aid center. The bus then drove to the Bronx, dropping off three women at an apartment building on Kingsbridge Avenue. A group of five men, milling around on a nearby street corner, gave the bus a thumbs up as it approached the building. At each stop, three workers holding folders escorted the migrants into their new home. They returned to the bus about five minutes later. On Crotona Avenue in the Bronx, a teenage migrant got off the bus with luggage. “I have to really go,” said one of the handlers when approached by a Post reporter. “We’re behind. We’re behind schedule.” The man, who refused to give his name, said he works for MVM Inc., a controversial Virginia-based private security contractor that works for the US government. The firm worked for the CIA and the NSA in Iraq, and last year signed a $136 million contract with the federal government to transport illegal migrants and unaccompanied children around the country. The contractor sends out “chaperones” to escort the migrants once they get off the flights.

Read more at the NY Post