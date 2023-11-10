White House confirms Biden will meet Xi in San Francisco next Wednesday: U.S. and Chinese leaders set for crunch talks on Taiwan and rising tensions since spy balloon was shot down

President Joe Biden will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping face-to-face for the first time in a year on Wednesday, the White House announced.

The two leaders will meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the San Francisco Bay area.

Topics for their meeting are expected to include the Israel-Hamas war to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, North Korea’s ties with Russia, Taiwan, the Indo-Pacific, human rights, fentanyl, artificial intelligence, as well as ‘fair’ trade and economic relations, administration officials said.

