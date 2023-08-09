White House cocaine may have come from ‘someone in the Biden family orbit’ and Joe KNOWS who it is, shock report claims

President Joe Biden knows who brought cocaine onto the White House premises last month, and the culprit is ‘within the Biden family orbit’, according to a report.Hunter Biden, who has been open about his cocaine addiction, was not involved, the source told Soldier of Fortune website.The drug was found on July 2 in a cubby in the West Wing, where visitors leave their personal items prior to entering the main building.

Its discovery sparked an evacuation of the White House and a search by the hazardous material teams: Biden and his son Hunter, 53, were at Camp David at the time.It is unclear how long the bag was there before it was discovered, and officials set low expectations for identifying who brought it.

