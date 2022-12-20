The White House argued Monday that the southern border is not open despite thousands of migrants crossing into the United States in recent days.

“It would be wrong to think that the border is open. It’s not open, and I just want to be very, very clear about that,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted.

Thousands of migrants have already surged across the border in the month of December, taking advantage of Biden’s weak deportation and border security guidelines.

Earlier in December, 11,000 migrants were reportedly apprehended in one week by border officials, with another 3,200 escaping without getting arrested. In just one weekend, 7,400 migrants crossed into the border town of El Paso, prompting local officials to declare a state of emergency.

Biden has remained silent about the ongoing crisis, telling reporters earlier this month there are “more important things going on” than the border.

