Biz Pac Review:

The Trump administration on Sunday challenged Democrats to return to Washington, D.C. to hammer out a compromise over funding for the Postal Service and new COVID-19 stimulus checks for Americans.

“If my Democrat friends are all upset about this, come back to Washington, D.C.,” White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Let’s go ahead and get a stimulus check out to Americans. Let’s make sure that small businesses are protected with an extended [Payroll Protection] Program and put the postal funding in there. We’ll pass it tomorrow. The president will sign it.

“This will all go away because what we are seeing is Democrats are trying to use this to their political advantage,” Meadows added.

The House of Representatives, where funding bills must originate, is in recess throughout the month of August. That said, an unnamed Democratic source told Fox News it was a matter of “when, not if” lawmakers will return at some point this month in order to try and do deals for additional USPS funding and, perhaps, a new round of coronavirus stimulus checks for most Americans.

Democrats have been echoing the conspiracy theory that the Trump administration is intentionally blocking additional funding for the Postal Service in order to sow confusion and chaos in November following an expected influx of mail-in ballots.

