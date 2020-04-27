GATEWAY PUNDIT

The White House updated President Trump’s schedule Monday morning, canceling today’s briefing by the Coronavirus Task Force. The briefings have been in flux since Thursday’s briefing where Trump’s comments on possibly treating COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus patients with disinfectants or light were wildly distorted by the media, including the Drudge Report which had an image of a Clorox bottle as the lead image for three days in a row. Friday’s 22-minute long briefing was ended abruptly by Trump after presentations without taking any questions. Shortly before the briefing began White House staff tried and failed to make a CNN reporter leave her front row seat and go sit in the back. There was no briefing on Saturday. Trump tweeted Saturday evening during the time when the briefing would normally have been held, “What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately. They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort!”

READ MORE AT THE GATEWAY PUNDIT