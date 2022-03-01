BREITBART:

The White House on Monday emphasized that President Joe Biden was uniting Europe against Russian President Vladimir Putin behind the scenes.

“He is somebody who has been leading this effort behind the scenes for months,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during the daily briefing when asked about the president’s low public profile over the weekend even as Putin escalated his invasion into Ukraine.

The president left the White House for his home in Delaware on Friday and did not return until Monday, despite the escalating crisis in Ukraine.

Psaki noted the president attended a memorial service for the mother of the widow of his son Beau Biden on Saturday.

“That was his priority this weekend or one of his priorities this weekend,” she said, explaining why Biden did not make any public statements about the fighting in Ukraine over the weekend.

She defended Biden’s low public profile, noting he met privately with his team on Ukraine on a video conference with his national security team over the weekend.

