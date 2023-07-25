White House blames ‘stressful environment’ for first dog’s bite spree

The first dog leads a dog’s life, even in the White House.

That’s the Biden administration’s explanation for why the president’s German shepherd Commander bit at least seven Secret Service members in recent months — sending one protection officer to the hospital.

“The White House complex is a unique and often stressful environment for family pets, and the First Family is working through ways to make this situation better for everyone,” said Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for first lady Jill Biden, in a statement Tuesday.

Commander, approximately 23 months old, replaced former first dog Major — another German shepherd who also bit many Secret Service members.

Commander’s bites, first reported by The Post Tuesday morning, were concealed from the public despite attacks on a variety of presidential security personnel, both on the White House grounds and also at the 80-year-old Biden’s home in Wilmington, Del., where the family often spends weekends.

READ MORE