The White House pointed fingers at Congress on Wednesday for the current border chaos as daily migrant crossings hit 10,000 a day ahead of Title 42’s ending.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas gave a press conference Wednesday, while White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spoke to reporters on board Air Force One as President Joe Biden traveled to New York.

Both officials had the same message – the Biden administration was doing what it could while Congress failed to act.

‘I cannot overemphasize that our current situation is the outcome of Congress leaving a broken, outdated immigration system in place for over two decades,’ Mayorkas said.

Jean-Pierre pointed to the immigration bill Biden pitched when he entered office in January 2021. ‘And Congress, Republicans in Congress, in particular, refuse, they literally refuse to act,’ she noted.

