The White House said Friday it is “keeping all options on the table” regarding the Chinese spy balloon after President Biden followed “strong” recommendations from defense officials not to shoot down the aircraft due to safety to people on the ground.

White House officials said Biden made his decision based on a “strong recommendation” from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley and the commander of Northern Command “not to take kinetic action at this time because of risk to safety and security of the people on the ground.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday said the balloon “does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground.”

