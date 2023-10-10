White House: Biden ‘Absolutely’ Stands by Saying Climate ‘Only Existential Threat’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby defended President Joe Biden’s remarks last month that climate change is “more frightening than a nuclear war,” and is “the only existential threat” facing humanity.

Host Martha MacCallum said, “So, now the United States is essentially involved in a war in Europe, as we give a tremendous amount of military aid to Ukraine as they fight Russia. We also say that we are rock solid in our support of Israel as they now face a battle that is against — and we can get into this in a moment — but supported by Iran, by all accounts. So, given that the United States is now involved in wars that are taking place in Europe and also in the Middle East, I want to play this soundbite that [was] just last month in Vietnam and ask you if this still holds for the President.”

She then played a clip of Biden stating that “the only existential threat humanity faces, even more frightening than a nuclear war, is global warming going above 1.5 degrees in the next ten years.”

MacCallum then asked, “Given all the nuclear players in these two areas where we are now engaged, John, does the President stand by that comment?”

