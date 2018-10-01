THE HILL:

The White House has reportedly permitted the FBI to interview anyone deemed appropriate in its investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The New York Times reported on Monday that the White House gave authorization to expand the investigation from an initial limited list of witnesses, provided that the review is completed by the end of the week.

The FBI has already spoken with the four individuals it had been given permission to speak to, the newspaper reported.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Times report came shortly after President Trump insisted at a press conference that he wanted a “comprehensive investigation” of the claims against Kavanaugh, as long as it’s completed quickly.

“I think the FBI should do what they have to do to get to the answer,” Trump told reporters during a press conference announcing a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

“Now with that being said, I’d like it go quickly,” he continued. “And the reason I’d like it to go quickly — very simple, so simple — because it’s unfair to (Kavanaugh) at this point.”

Democrats on Sunday criticized the White House for “micromanaging” the investigation amid reports that the administration provided the FBI a limited list of witnesses to interview. The White House also only gave the bureau permission to review allegations from Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez, but not Julie Swetnick, the third woman to publicly accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

The White House disputed that it was involved in the review, instead arguing that Senate Republicans were dictating the terms of the investigation.

Trump suggested he was open to the FBI talking to whomever they wanted to interview — including Kavanaugh himself and all three women who have leveled accusations against him — but also suggested that his view of the investigation was colored by what the Senate GOP wanted.