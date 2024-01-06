White House at odds as feud reportedly erupts between Karine Jean-Pierre and Biden-favorite John Kirby

Will the real White House spokesperson please stand up?Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Council spokesman John Kirby are reportedly at odds behind the scenes over how responsibilities for their regular media briefings are being divvied up.Kirby, a former top spokesman for the Pentagon and State Department, has made increasingly frequent appearances on the podium since the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel — and is a favorite of the president, who often asks Kirby to brief him personally, according to Axios.Despite his prominence as the administration’s de facto foreign policy spokesman, Kirby’s briefing room appearances are tightly controlled by Jean-Pierre — who selects which reporters can ask Kirby questions.The press secretary notably does no such thing when Kirby’s nominal boss, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, attends briefings — leading Kirby to express frustration with the situation.

