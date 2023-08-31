White House Asserts Executive Privilege over 200 Hunter, Joe Biden Records

The White House asserted executive privilege over 200 records housed at the National Archives (NARA) concerning Hunter Biden’s business interactions with the Office of the Vice President during the Obama administration, according to America First Legal (AFL) on Wednesday.

America First Legal launched a lawsuit to obtain records from NARA encompassing communications between January 2011 and December 2013 with the name of Hunter Biden’s company, “Rosemont Seneca.”

In response to AFL’s records request, NARA refused to release the records, admitting the disclosure would reveal “confidential advice” between then-Vice President Joe Biden and White House advisers. NARA did provide 861 records that apparently did not fall under executive privilege.

