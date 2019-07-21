ABC News:

All of the Democratic presidential candidates have condemned Donald Trump’s racist comments directed at four congresswomen last week, and the chants of “send her back” directed at Rep. Ilhan Omar at a rally a day later, but Pete Buttigieg took it a step further on Saturday.

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was stumping in Iowa over the weekend, where he told ABC News that the issue of white supremacy — an accusation often lobbed at Trump by the left — “could be the lurking issue that ends this country.”

The mayor said the current climate could escalate, going as far as to mention the Civil War.