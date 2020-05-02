Breitbart:

A woman who was sexually abused by Pakistani grooming gang members is now receiving racist abuse from “far-left groups” for speaking out online.

Speaking under the pseudonym “Ella”, the woman revealed that she was called “a white s**g, a white c***, a white whore, a white b***h and a f****** gori which is their name for a white person” by her abusers, who raped her more than 100 times in Yorkshire, Northern England.

“We need to understand racially and religiously aggravated crime if we are going to prevent it and protect people from it and if we are going to prosecute correctly for it,” she told YorkshireLive.

“Prevention, protection and prosecution — all of them are being hindered because we are neglecting to properly address the religious and racist aspects of grooming gang crimes.

“It’s telling them that it’s OK to hate white people.”

Police, prosecutors, and judges have indeed actively resisted treating grooming gang crimes — perpetrated overwhelmingly by Muslim, usually South Asian origin men, against non-Muslim, usually white working-class girls — as racist, and have even backed handing harsher punishments to people who have abused Asian girls and explained that the “shame” they experience makes victimising them more serious than victimising white girls.

