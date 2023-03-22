People of color “need to get away from white people and have some community with each other,” according to White Fragility author Robin DiAngelo, who lauded racially segregated “spaces” during a discussion about promoting “racial justice.”

In a live event earlier this month featuring Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) consultants Mareisha N. Reese and Mary-Frances Winters, DiAngelo called the ability to “engage” in such conversations with “some nuance and some skill” a “basic qualification” for businesses in this day and age.

“If you can’t do that, you’re just simply not qualified in today’s workplace, no matter what school you went to and how acclaimed you are,” she said at the “Racial Justice: The Next Frontier” webinar hosted by Berrett-Koehler Publishers, an independent publisher that markets DEI literature to businesses.

While many organizations “have the ‘diversity’ question,” it is merely “one question with no weight, and no one on the hiring committee even knows how to assess a good answer,” she charged.

The White Fragility author also expressed her desire to “create a culture that actually spits out those who are resistant, as opposed to what it does now, which is spit out those who want to break with white solidarity.”

