White Florida elementary school principal is booted out over assembly filled with black students where they were warned their poor grades could see them end up ‘dead or in prison’

A white Florida principal says she was forced to resign from her role in the wake of an assembly that she approved for black students in which they were told that if their grades didn’t improve, they could end up ‘dead or in prison.’

Principal Donelle Evensen, 39, said in a resignation letter that she had been informed that the result of an investigation into the assembly would end badly for her prompting her to quit, reports WESH.

The August assembly saw fourth and fifth-grade students at Bunnell Elementary School in central Florida pulled together, irrespective of their test scores, and told that black students were underperforming.

Parents said their children were warned those with lower grades have a higher chance of going to prison, getting shot or getting killed. But they were offered the chance to win food from McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A if they improved their scores. It was led by ‘two black teachers,’ reports the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

‘Regardless whether she resigned or terminated, as long as she’s not at the school, I’m okay with it,’ Jacinda Arrington, the outraged parent of a fourth grader who was at the assembly, told Fox Orlando.

