DAILY MAIL:

South Africa’s High Court rejected a legal challenge today brought by a group representing white farmers against President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plans for land expropriation without compensation.

Land is a hot-button issue in South Africa where racial inequality remains entrenched more than two decades after the end of apartheid when millions of the black majority were dispossessed of their land by a white minority.

Ramaphosa, who replaced scandal-plagued Jacob Zuma in February, has made land redistribution a flagship policy as he seeks to unite the fractured ruling African National Congress (ANC) and win public support ahead of an election next year.

In its legal challenge, Afriforum questioned the legality of a key parliamentary committee report which recommended a change to the constitution to allow land expropriation without compensation.

‘We welcome the orders handed down today particularly because we’ve always been of the view that the matter was not urgent,’

Lewis Nzimande, co-chair of the constitutional review committee, told reporters outside the High Court in Cape Town.

‘They [lawmakers] may set aside the recommendations, they may reject the recommendations but procedurally… we can’t just reject the whole work of the committee,’ he said.

He said the report, just one step in a long process to change the constitution, will probably be debated in both houses of parliament on December 4.

Thereafter, it is expected a new bill proposing the exact changes envisaged to the constitution will go to parliament and further public participation.

Only once both houses of parliament approve changes to the constitution will it be sent to Ramaphosa for ratification.