THE CITIZEN:

The BLF spokesperson has posted views reflecting his party’s belief that all white people in South Africa are criminals by virtue of their existence.

Black First, Land First spokesperson Lindsay Maasdorp has told the author of this article and others about the controversial party that my “existence is a crime.”

He also repeated his party’s slogan, “land or death.”

Last week, Maasdorp took to Twitter to voice his disapproval of an article in which The Citizen had looked at his tweets alleging that “white media” companies had benefited more from the state than the now-defunct Gupta-owned newspaper The New Age.

Maasdorp said The Citizen “must really learn to read” in a public tweet and also sent us a private message expanding on his views. We published a follow-up article noting his concerns with our initial coverage.

Then later on the same day, Maasdorp again reacted to a separate article written by another Citizen journalist (this one being black himself) about the BLF’s assertion that the EFF “hate blacks” after they did not vote in favour of approving former president Jacob Zuma’s state pension.