NEW YORK POST:

A white Columbia sophomore was caught on disturbing video unleashing a racist tirade aimed at a group of students of color — yelling that “white people are the best thing that happened to the world,” according to a report.

The apparently drunk student, identified by the Columbia Spectator as Julian von Abele, followed the group from Butler Library to a campus eatery about 4 a.m. Sunday.

“We invented science and industry and you want to tell us to stop because, ‘Oh my God, we’re so bad!’” he is seen shouting in the video shot by one of the onlookers.

“We saved billions of people from starvation, we built modern civilization! White people are the best thing that ever happened to the world!” continues the bespectacled young man, who is clad in a blazer and button-down shirt.

The incredulous students express shock at his unhinged rant.

“Oh, my God,” one says. Another is heard asking, “What about slavery?”

“White people are the best thing ever,” the student continues, unabated. “I love myself and I love my people.”

“Say it again!” another onlooker shouts.

“F–k yeah! White people,” the student adds. “We’re white people. We did everything. I don’t hate other people, I just love myself. I just love white men.”

Kwolanne Felix, one of the harassed students, called for the Ivy League university to respond strongly to the incident.