Four whistleblowers have testified to investigators they worked on a secret US Government program to rebuild crashed UFOs.

The bombshell revelation came from one of America’s top former intelligence officials who has called on world leaders to finally come clean about unexplained recovered wreckage.

Ex-US deputy assistant secretary of defence for intelligence Christopher Mellon, 65, who served under presidents Bill Clinton and George W Bush, said he has received reports that the government has engaged in a “reverse engineering project” involving UFOs.

He said he personally had referred four witnesses to the defence department’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office – aka AARO – which is probing 800 reported close encounters between military personnel and UFOs.

Each claimed to have knowledge of a secret program “involving the analysis and exploitation of materials recovered from off-world craft”.

