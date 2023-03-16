House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) on Wednesday revealed whistleblowers have informed him President Joe Biden has indirectly benefited financially from the Biden family business, raising questions about if Joe Biden is written into the family’s business deals off the books.

Comer explained the Biden family business has numerous entities (LLCs) that are “paying for things for Joe Biden.” The complicated web of money flow originates from foreign entities to the family’s business associates. Those family associates funnel the money to family-controlled accounts that pay for Joe Biden’s “things.”

“One of the things that all of our whistleblowers have told us,” Comer told Just the News, “is that they were all — through these LLCs — paying for things for Joe Biden. So that’s very curious, you know.”

Joe Biden and his staff have claimed at least seven times that the president has not been involved in the family business, though 17 pieces of evidence suggest Joe Biden has played an influential role in his son Hunter’s and brother James’s activities. According to polling, 58 percent of voters believe that Joe Biden has played a role in his family’s business.

