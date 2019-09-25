FOX NEWS:

The legal team for the whistleblower who alleged that President Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Trump’s potential 2020 rival, Joe Biden, and his son wrote a statement Tuesday urging acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire to release the complaint to the Intelligence Oversight Committees.

“We support the bipartisan, unanimous resolution passed by the Senate regarding our client’s lawful whistleblower complaint and call upon the acting director of national intelligence to transmit our complete disclosure to the two Intelligence Oversight Committees,” the statement read.

The Republican-controlled Senate on Tuesday voted by unanimous consent for a resolution calling on the Trump administration to release to the Senate Intelligence Committee the whistleblower’s complaint. The Intelligence Committee has opened a bipartisan investigation into the complaint, and it was reported that the whistleblower may appear before the committee to give closed-door testimony.

