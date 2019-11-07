LAW & CRIME:

Conservative media outlets, campaign employees and supporters of President Donald Trump, many of whom have attempted to out the Ukraine whistleblower, called attention on Wednesday to past tweets by one of the whistleblower’s attorneys. Mark Zaid, whose tweets are being cited as proof that he is in on an anti-Trump coup to take down the president, has responded to the firestorm.

Two tweets in particular have been receiving widespread attention on social media. For example:

The first tweet, which dates back to January, 30, 2017, shows Zaid quote-tweeting a tweet from CNN anchor Jake Tapper about President Trump’s firing of then-acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates because she refused to defend the Trump travel ban often referred to as the “Muslim ban.”