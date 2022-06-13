Whistleblowers Detail How Illegal Alien Smugglers Use California’s Sanctuary State Policy

BREITBART:

Whistleblowers are detailing how California’s sanctuary state policy, shielding illegal aliens from arrest and deportation, is crucial to smugglers operating the billion-dollar enterprise for the Mexican drug cartels.

In October 2017, California joined a number of other blue states in designating itself a destination for illegal immigration by imposing a strict sanctuary state policy that bans local law enforcement from inquiring about the immigration status of suspects and cooperating with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Likewise, then-California Gov. Jerry Brown (D) signed into law the policy that allows illegal aliens to secure driver’s licenses in the state.

