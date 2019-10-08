THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

The timeline of the Intelligence Community whistleblower complaint stemming from a discussion between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shows just how quickly a controversial phone call turned into the calls for impeachment that have gripped Washington, D.C.

July 25, 2019 — Trump and Zelensky spoke by phone for roughly half an hour, while top officials such as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listened in. Trump asked for a “favor” from Ukraine in investigating a conspiracy theory related to the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, which determined the Russians hacked the Democratic National Committee’s email systems, an assessment special counsel Robert Mueller and the U.S. Intelligence Community agreed with. Trump also urged the Ukrainian leader to look into any Ukrainian involvement in the 2016 election. Trump brought up his request related to CrowdStrike immediately after Zelensky asked about purchasing anti-tank weaponry, known as Javelins, from the United States. Trump also talked about “the other thing,” suggesting the Ukrainians investigate allegations of corruption related to 2020 Democrat Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Trump urged Zelensky to speak with Rudy Giuliani, his personal attorney, and Attorney General William Barr. Giuliani had spent months publicly urging Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, but the Justice Department quickly made it clear that Barr wasn’t associated with the effort.

July 25, 2019 through Aug. 12, 2019 — The whistleblower said he spoke with numerous U.S. government officials with knowledge of the call and other activities within the White House, the State Department, and elsewhere connected to the Trump administration and its Ukraine policy. The New York Times reported that the whistleblower had a CIA colleague communicate some concerns to the CIA’s top lawyer, after which the whistleblower spoke with a staff member on the House Intelligence Committee days before the complaint was officially submitted.

July 26, 2019 — The whistleblower wrote that now-resigned U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker traveled to Kyiv to meet with Zelensky “and a variety of Ukrainian political figures” and gave “advice to the Ukrainian leadership about how to ‘navigate’ the demands that President [Trump] had made” to Zelensky. Text messages among Volker, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, and U.S. Chargé d’Affaires to Ukraine William Taylor in the following weeks show them pushing Ukraine to declare its intent to investigate issues related to the 2016 election and Burisma.