A whistleblower has revealed that the FBI investigated concerned parents after Attorney General Merrick Garland directed the agency to combat “threats of violence” against school board administrators last year.

In October of 2021, Merrick Garland issued a memorandum that expressed concern about a “disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff who participate in the vital work of running our nation’s public schools.”

“Threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run counter to our nation’s core values,” Garland wrote at the time. “Those who dedicate their time and energy to ensuring that our children receive a proper education in a safe environment deserve to be able to do their work without fear for their safety.”

To combat this alleged problem, Garland announced a 30-day plan that would have the FBI working with U.S attorneys across the country to discuss “strategies for addressing threats against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff, and will open dedicated lines of communication for threat reporting, assessment, and response.”

The memorandum arrived less than a week after leaders of the National School Boards Association wrote President Joe Biden a letter claiming that “many public school officials are also facing physical threats because of propaganda purporting the false inclusion of critical race theory within classroom instruction and curricula.”

