The whistleblower at the center of Democrats’ impeachment inquiry acknowledged to the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) that bias against President Trump might be alleged against him or her for a third, previously unreported reason, sources familiar with the ICIG investigation tell Fox News.

Fox News has previously reported the whistleblower is a registered Democrat and had a prior work history with a senior Democrat.

Though Fox News has learned that an additional element of possible bias was identified by the whistleblower, its nature remains unclear.

The whistleblower has insisted the complaint was not politically motivated, Fox News is told. Critics note, however, that the whistleblower met with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s staff before the complaint was filed around mid-August.