‘Whiplash,’ ‘Ideological Hatred,’ ‘Genuine Hate’: Energy Industry Confronts Challenge of Producing when Biden Despises Them

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma — Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration’s “genuine hate” for fossil fuel producers and other traditional energy companies was at the forefront of a two-day-long summit on energy security here this week featuring top industry and business leaders and political voices from around the country.

Two different GOP presidential candidates—former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, both of whom will appear on the debate stage on Wednesday evening in southern California—spoke Monday here at the Hamm Institute for American Energy’s inaugural American Energy Security Summit. The summit, organized by billionaire founder and executive chairman of Continental Resources Harold Hamm, was a first-of-its-kind event bringing together top political leaders with top business and industry leaders to force a discussion on the future of American energy production.

