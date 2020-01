Grabien News:

MSNBC’s Sunday anchor Alison Morris made easily the worst reporting gaffe in 2020. While interviewing sports journalists about the tragic and untimely death of Kobe Bryant, Morris somehow mixed up the “Los Angeles Lakers” with the “Los Angeles N*ggers.”

It’s almost too hard to believe, but it happened. MSNBC appears to have a 15 second delay, as the word didn’t air in some markets.

HERE’S AMATEUR VIDEO OF THE EVENT:

