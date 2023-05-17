Shaquille O’Neal, the 7-foot-1-inch NBA Hall of Famer turned actor, sports analyst and entertainer, is all over TV and has millions of social-media followers. He is one of the most recognizable people on the planet.

There’s one group of people who’s had trouble finding Shaq, and that is the process servers hired to formally notify him he’s being sued.

O’Neal is one of several celebrities named in a proposed class-action lawsuit filed by FTX investors against the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange and the stars who appeared in its advertisements. The other celebrity defendants, including Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Larry David, Naomi Osaka and Steph Curry didn’t contest their service of process.

In that regard, they were layups compared with O’Neal.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs say they have tried to serve O’Neal at his homes and studio and tossed the legal papers at his fast-breaking SUV. They say he’s dodging them.

“In 30 years, I’ve never had to deal with this situation,” said Adam Moskowitz, one of the lawyers representing the FTX investors. “We are not going away.”

