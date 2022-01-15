BREITBART:

The man suspected of murdering a 19-year-old Burger King employee earlier this week ranted about social justice and demanded reparations as police officers escorted him out of an East Harlem police station.

Winston Glynn, 30, is accused of murdering 19-year-old Burger King employee Kristal Bayron-Nieves during a robbery in the early hours of Sunday morning.

As officers led Glynn out of the police station into a police vehicle, video captured Glynn shouting social justice slogans at an angry crowd who gathered outside the station.

“Where’s our reparations for four hundred years of f***ing slavery,” Glynn shouted. The surrounding crowd lambasted Glynn as he was escorted into the police vehicle.

“Basura,” one onlooker shouted at Glynn, using the Spanish word for “garbage.” “She gave you the money, man. Why?” asked an individual from the crowd.

