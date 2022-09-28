President Biden asked for the late Rep. Jackie Walorski to identify herself at a Washington event Wednesday, forgetting that the Indiana Republican died in a car crash last month.

Biden made the embarrassing error while thanking bipartisan members of Congress at a nutrition event near the White House.

President Biden seems to forget that Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) died in a car crash in August, seeking her out in the audience:



"Jackie, are you here? Where's Jackie? She must not be here." pic.twitter.com/inzKDHrPK7 — The Recount (@therecount) September 28, 2022

“I want to thank all of you here, including bipartisan elected officials like Representative [Jim] McGovern, Senator [Mike] Braun, Senator [Cory] Booker, Representative Jackie — are you here? Where’s Jackie? — I think she was going to be here,” the president said.

Biden, 79, is the oldest-ever president and his mental acuity is regularly questioned by his political foes — though Biden and his defenders have brushed off the concerns by saying the commander-in-chief is simply prone to gaffes.

