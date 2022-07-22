A massive fight erupted at Walt Disney World this week when members of two families got into a heated dispute, according to reports.

The disturbing incident unfolded at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the theme park in Orlando, Florida.

At least one man was hospitalized with facial injuries following the melee, which reportedly broke out inside Fantasyland.

This video of a Magic Kingdom fight posted on Facebook is crazy.



But I’m with the person who filmed this. Where is security?? pic.twitter.com/rKnRAgFef2 — sweetisme (@sweetisme3) July 21, 2022

Footage of the clash was captured by multiple witnesses and shared on social media.

According to Walt Disney World News Today (WDWNT), “the family wearing matching shirts pushed a guest from the other family when in line for the show. After exiting, the [family] in matching shirts waited outside the theater to confront the other family.”

“The confrontation turned into a shouting match and eventually a physical fight before Walt Disney World security intervened and escorted the guests away for statements. One member of the family who reached out to us was taken away in an ambulance due to a large cut on his chin. Others had cuts and bruises.”

“Where is security?” one woman can be heard asking.

READ MORE