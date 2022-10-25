President Biden looked lost in the woods during a tree-planting ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday when staffers needed to point him in the right direction.

The 79-year-old president and First Lady Jill Biden had just planted a tree in honor of groundskeeper Dale Haney’s 50 years of working at the White House.

The president then walked off into the garden before turning around and asking, “Where are we going?”

Staffers are heard off camera telling a baffled Biden how to get back inside the White House.

“What if I want to go that way?” the president appears to ask at one point, to which someone responds off camera, “You can go that way if you want.”

“You can do whatever you want,” another staffer assures the president.

“Yeah, I notice how much freedom I have,” Biden appears to joke as he joins his wife and starts walking in the correct direction.

Just last week, Biden appeared lost and confused after finishing a speech in Pittsburgh.

The commander-in-chief — who turns 80 next month — spun around on stage searching for the exit before finding it and hustling off stage, appearing to mumble to himself in the process.

