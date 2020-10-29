Daily Mail:

Tone-deaf Kim Kardashian and her sisters continue to flaunt her million-dollar 40th birthday trip to Marlon Brando’s private island in Tahiti despite a mounting wave of disgust from celebrities and fans

Kim Kardashian posted a new photo from her 40th birthday getaway on Wednesday, despite facing a huge backlash online calling her ‘tone deaf’

A Wednesday Keeping Up With the Kardashians trailer showed Khloe tested positive for coronavirus months ago

Khloe switched off comments to an Instagram post showing her on Marlon Brando’s island in Tahiti this month

Kim posted ‘girls just wanna have sun’ despite the likes of Colin Hanks and Ronan Farrow mocking her for her humble brag captions amid the pandemic

The reality star has received an online backlash after bragging about her lavish celebrations believed to have cost $1million

Kim chartered an 88-seat plane to fly fewer than 30 guests from LA

Villas on Brando Resort can cost up to $20,000 a night and have private pools

On Tuesday, Kim revealed that she had asked her guests to quarantine for two weeks and carried out screening before flying them out for her extravaganza

Kim Kardashian posted yet more pictures from her lavish 40th birthday bash on Wednesday, despite facing criticism over the trip to Marlon Brando’s The Brando Resort in Tahiti that took place during the pandemic.

The 40-year-old reality star shared a snap of herself with sisters Kourtney and Khloe after being hit was waves of disapproval online, with fans calling the event ‘tone deaf and insensitive’ and the likes of Colin Hanks and Ronan Farrow mocking her attempt at a humble caption.

However, it seems that the wife of Kanye West is continuing to ignore the outcry, despite trending on social media as everyone from fans to celebrities took issue with the luxurious vacation, reported to be worth $1million, taking place amid global lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mother of four posted a bikini snap of herself while posing with her siblings Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.

