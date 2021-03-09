Special Contribution by Dr. W. Scott Magill, Executive Director, ViDoL, USMC/USArmy-Med.Corps

“When Governments Go Rogue in America”

The Second Amendment was given to us for such a time as this. It plainly states, “… the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”

Our God-given “unalienable right” to self-defense is doubly guaranteed to many citizens in their state constitutions. Missouri’s Article 1, Section 23 is one such example, later strengthened in 2014 by the passage of the “Missouri Right to Bear Arms, Amendment 5.”

The meaning of those words in the Second Amendment included in our Bill of Rights—without which the original thirteen states would never have ratified our Constitution— runs much more profoundly in our national identity and consciousness than commonly considered.

The Bill of Rights delineates many of the most essential of our individual “unalienable rights.” The individual liberties there listed have deep roots in Western culture, first recognized by Magna Carta, then by the English Bill of Rights, and then in the Charters of the British Colonies of the Americas. Each represents human efforts to establish governments that conform to the “Laws of Nature and of Natures God.” They confirm that such rights, not granted by human institutions, may therefore not be denied by any government.

The Second Amendment is derived from an unalienable right possessed by mankind from the beginning of time — the individual’s absolute right to protect himself and his property. Throughout all ages, that right of self-protection has been exercised with the use of available weapons: fists, rocks, clubs, spears, arrows, swords, knives, and guns, to name but a few. Restricting or nullifying the Second Amendment makes tragic situations such as Columbine, Sandy Hook, Virginia Tech as inevitable as they are predictable. Mandating gun-free zones announces to the bad guys that it’s open season on law-abiding citizens; places where our Bill of Rights is suspended; where every citizen’s natural, God-given, unalienable right to self-defense is outlawed.

Simply put: The mass murder of disarmed citizens is a GOVERNMENT-CAUSED preventable assault against the American people. Our fellow citizens will continue to be slaughtered en masse as long as we impose these Constitution-free “killing fields” on our communities.

This brings us to a crucial aspect of Federalism as an ideal system for defending and preserving our individual rights to life and liberty, coined here: the “Duality of Protection Principle.” Its source can be found in the Constitution and strengthened by the Fourteenth Amendment, which states, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.” The Duality of Protection Principle affirms that our federal government has not only the right but the sacred duty to protect American citizens from state governments gone rogue. At the same time, each sovereign state possesses the same right and duty to protect its own citizens’ liberties from a federal government gone rogue.

It is time to apply this principle without delay. As this is being written, news headlines declare, “Biden plans to issue a new Anti-Domestic Terrorism law as a possible way to target American citizens.” In response to a Federal government manifestly going rogue, Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, and Wyoming have passed legislation declaring each a Gun Sanctuary State, with Texas and others, now actively considering such legislation. Every state’s legislature must go on offense to maintain their state’s sovereignty and secure their citizens’ unalienable rights by immediately passing legislation similar to Missouri’s Second Amendment Protection Act (SAPA) SB39/HR85. Missouri’s SAPA ‘anti-commandeering’ Legislation would criminalize any efforts to assist Federal authorities infringing upon the citizen’s right to “keep and bear arms.” A highly commendable amendment added by the Missouri House of Representatives would subject any elected official who orders Law enforcement officers to assist in 2nd amendment infringement to be subject to Civil Liability (recall government officials acting against the McCloskeys of St. Louis for defending their lives and property). Newton County, Missouri, added additional teeth to their County Legislation by requiring Sheriffs to arrest any Federal Law Enforcement officers attempting to infringe upon any Missouri Citizens’ unalienable Second Amendment right.

Many improperly use the terms Rights, Freedom, and liberty interchangeably. Without exploring a lengthy thesis, “Rights are an individual’s moral and legal entitlement to have or do something.” Morally – as according to the “Laws of nature and of nature’s God,” rights are given to mankind by God. Legally – our foundational documents established and secured these rights as entitlements from God that they would protect and not allow individuals to be deprived thereof. Hence, even the slightest infringement upon our inalienable rights by elected or non-elected government officials represents a gross legal and moral transgression against the American people and their Creator.

Robert Stilson, a longtime agent for America in some very dangerous places around the world, recently stated, “May I suggest that until morally defined, intelligent humans decide to grasp the depth of the threat issued against them, the left and its warring classes will eventually destroy Western culture. And why not? That is their goal. Their lone goal: supremacy.”

We Americans now live in perilous times. It is paramount that every state in the Union recognizes its primary responsibility under the Duality of Protecting Principal to defend and preserve their citizens’ inalienable rights from a national government gone rogue. And it is every American citizen’s responsibility to call upon their State Representatives to move with alacrity in passing Second Amendment Protection Legislation.

Failure of the states to act according to the present threat makes our fellow citizens and our entire Constitutional Republic easy prey for our predatory “enemies, domestic.” “A republic, Madam, if you can keep it!”

Dr. William Scott Magill founded VIDOL to maintain the integrity of our Republic based on correct moral and constitutional principles. He served with the United States Marine Corp, the United States Army Medical Corps, and the Denver Police Dept.

Dr. William Scott Magill served with the United States Marine Corp. 1965-1971, with the United States Army Medical Corps 1981-1988, with the Denver Police Dept. 1970-1976. He obtained his bachelors of Business Administration from the University of Denver, Masters of Health Care Administration Trinity University in San Antonio, and medical degree from The University of Health Sciences in Kansas City. Dr. Magill served as the Chief of Ob/Gyn at Irwin Army Hospital Ft. Riley Kansas. He was until recently a practicing obstetrician & Gynecologist in Springfield, Missouri for 21 years.

Dr. Magill is the founder and executive Director of Veterans in Defense of Liberty (ViDoL). Dr. Magill is the recipient of the Missouri GOP’s Milton Friedman award and the Daughters of the American Revolution’s “Distinguished Citizens Medal Award. After 30 years of practice, including some 9000 deliveries, Dr. Magill closed his doors in order to devote all of his efforts to the survival of the U.S. Constitution. Dr. Magill stated at that time, “If we can establish, for the first time in American history, that vehicle for American veterans to fulfill their oath, which did not vanish when we took off our uniforms for the last time, this will be a full time effort.”

