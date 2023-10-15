When did it become acceptable to defend the slaughter of Jewish children?

The brutal success of the Hamas terror attack and the failure of Israeli intelligence rank as the biggest shocks of a horrifying week.

But not far behind are the open and chilling expressions of antisemitism in the United States and around the world.

Hordes of ignorant Americans, most of them college students who couldn’t find the Mideast on a map, played the role of Hamas stooges by skipping school and denouncing Israel.

Whether they know it not, their chanting of “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” is a call for the elimination of Israel.

That puts them in sync with the charter of Hamas and makes them supporters of terrorism.

When did it become socially and morally acceptable to defend the slaughter of Jewish civilians, including children?

Is this what colleges are teaching?

Yet if they are appalled by their students, most administrators are doing a good job of concealing it.

Their reputations for spinelessness are confirmed given their sanitized expressions of sympathy for everyone “impacted.”

The leader of the pack is Harvard’s new president, who churned out three statements of pure mush that managed to please no one.

The blowback from donors and potential future employers was a wake-up call from the real world.

READ MORE