Remember on November 7, 1983 that the May 19th Communist Organization detonated

a bomb in the senate in an attempt to kill Republicans?

Susan Rosenberg was arrested for this.

She was pardoned by Clinton.

She is now an administrator for Black Lives Matters and now does fundraising and administrative work for BLM.

I guess Bombing the US Capital to kill Republicans is different. I have heard new Reports all weekend long about

how the riot was the worst day in American History….

What should we call Bombing the US Capital… Chopped liver?