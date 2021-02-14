Porland Police Bureau:

February 13, 2021 02:28 Protesters Harass Officers, Throw Ice, Break Windows (Photo)

On Friday, February 12, 2021 at about 8:00p.m., a protest of about 30-50 people gathered at Director Park, 815 Southwest Park Avenue. The group marched to Central Precinct at 1111 Southwest 2nd Avenue, where the group began throwing objects and yelling at officers. There were police vehicles parked outside the precinct. As officers went out to move their cars in an effort to prevent them from being damaged, the officers were pelted with icy snowballs by participants.

In an effort to avoid confrontation and de-escalate the situation, and due to lack of available resources, officers remained out of sight as much as possible. However, officers were forced to monitor in case the group became more violent or caused damage to city property. While officers were occupied with that, there were calls stacking up in the precinct, including numerous calls for welfare checks on houseless community members who were exposed to the frigid weather. Among other duties, officers were facilitating getting those individuals to warming shelters if they wished.

Snowballs thrown at police officers as the crowd chants “Quit your job!” here in Portland #Portland #PortlandSnow #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/cnRP1QVdlb — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 13, 2021



February 13, 2021 01:46 Man Fires Shots Inside Convenience Store Prompting Tactical Team Callout (Photo)

February 12, 2021 18:03 Shooting in Portsmouth Neighborhood, One Man Deceased

February 11, 2021 12:46 Three Shooting Events Under Investigation, Two Victims Injured

February 11, 2021 07:58 UPDATE: Victim of Stabbing Homicide Identified



More at the Portland Police Bureau