“President” Joe Biden has been hitting the campaign trail in recent days as though his appearance will help put fellow Democrats over the top in next week’s elections. And during his appearances, onlookers have noticed something potentially worrisome: a wound in his left hand that looks as though it could have been made by an IV hookup.
Here, Dr. (the medical kind) Nan Hayworth questions a picture tweeted by The Hill from a Biden appearance in Florida on Tuesday:
The partially healed wound was first noticed when Biden made a campaign appearance in support of incumbent N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday.