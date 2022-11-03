“President” Joe Biden has been hitting the campaign trail in recent days as though his appearance will help put fellow Democrats over the top in next week’s elections. And during his appearances, onlookers have noticed something potentially worrisome: a wound in his left hand that looks as though it could have been made by an IV hookup.

Here, Dr. (the medical kind) Nan Hayworth questions a picture tweeted by The Hill from a Biden appearance in Florida on Tuesday:

Not making a diagnosis here, but those marks on Mr. Biden's hand do resemble the residua of punctures. Usually blood draws are done from the antecubital (inside of elbow) vein. Intravenous lines are often inserted in the hands.



Anything we need to know? https://t.co/ENI0lX9Nwv — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) November 2, 2022

The partially healed wound was first noticed when Biden made a campaign appearance in support of incumbent N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday.

