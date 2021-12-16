The Federalist:

President Joe Biden shrugged off personal freedom as a reason to refuse the COVID jab to scold people who are hesitant to get the shot.

“Everybody talks about freedom and not to have a shot, or have a test. Well, guess what, how about patriotism? How about making sure that you’re vaccinated so you do not spread the disease to anybody else? What about that? What’s the big deal?” Biden asked.

HERE BIDEN INTENTIONALLY TOLD A LIE BY IMPLYING VACCINATED PEOPLE DO NOT SPREAD COVID. IT’S BEEN SHOWN REPEATEDLY THAT VACCINATE PEOPLE *DO* TRANSMIT COVID.

Biden on vaccine mandates: "What's the big deal?" pic.twitter.com/Z4qYvcnFkF — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 15, 2021

All of the Democrat’s civilian vaccine mandates have been stalled in federal courts and are not to be enforced until further legal proceedings, but that hasn’t stopped the Biden administration from encouraging businesses to keep forcing the COVID jab on its employees.

In addition to completely disregarding concerns about personal freedom in a world with rising COVID-induced tyranny, Biden’s comments also indicate that he still believes people who have had the shot can’t spread the virus. This directly contradicts the data, which suggests that “people who get vaccine breakthrough infections can be contagious.”

