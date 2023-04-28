It looks like Gov. Hochul is gearing up for a full-on war against tobacco.

As The Post reported this week, after trying to ban menthol cigarettes in New York, she now looks set to try to ban the sale of tobacco products outright.

You may be in favor of that, or you may not. But here is something I cannot understand: If the sale of tobacco products is to be made illegal, what are New Yorkers meant to mix with their recently legalized marijuana?

Thanks to the law signed two years ago it is now legal for anyone above the age of 21 to be in possession of 3 ounces of cannabis or 24 ounces of concentrated cannabis in New York State.

But this makes no sense. Why legalize pot and try to get rid of tobacco? Does Hochul want New Yorkers to just smoke the stuff straight? I’d love to know.

