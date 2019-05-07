BIZPAC REVIEW:

Rudy Giuliani has pointedly asked, “What is Pelosi going to do?” about Rashida Tlaib. Giuliani was referring specifically to Tlaib’s tweet of support for the Hamas terrorist 700-rocket barrage on Israel this weekend that killed at least 4 Israeli civilians and injured dozens.

@RudyGiulianiCongresswoman Tlaib referred to the Palestinians as “our people.”If it was a mistake,then say so quickly. If not what is Pelosi going to do?They are being empowered to push this agenda by Dem fear of them.Another Omar-like condemnation of saying any bad words would be ludicrous.

@RudyGiulianiHow does an American Congress member describe the Palestinians as our people. 600 rockets just attacked innocent people living in America’s ally, Israel. Let them control terrorism for awhile and we can help to make a real peace. I pray they do.

Giuliani currently serves as an attorney to President Donald Trump. Tlaib is a freshman socialist congresswoman representing a district that includes the western half of Detroit, Michigan. “The latest round of violence began two days ago when an Islamic Jihad sniper fired at Israeli troops, wounding two soldiers,” Reuters reported. The Jerusalem Post reported, “Defiant Hamas and Islamic Jihad officials said on Sunday that they don’t rule out the possibility that the current round of fighting in the Gaza Strip could lead to an all-out war with Israel.”