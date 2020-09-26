Forbes:

On Friday, President Trump unrolled what he refers to as a “platinum plan” for Black America, calling for increased investment in Black businesses and additional capital for Black entrepreneurs. The President also announced support for Juneteenth to be recognized as a national holiday.

The President’s speech in Atlanta comes as part of a late push to gain more traction with Black voters. It was also notable for the location where he made it. Georgia, which has historically been a solid Republican state in presidential elections, is an unexpected battleground in 2020, with some polls showing the contest too close to call. Atlanta is also the city where Trump announced “Black Voices for Trump” last fall.

Trump’s proposed plan, which purports to be built on four pillars of “opportunity, security, prosperity and fairness,” calls for a range of measures in support of the Black businesses and families. Included in the plan is a call for almost $500 billion of capital investment in the Black community, with much of it coming from increased federal contracting opportunities.

Trump’s plan also calls to increase the number of Black-owned contracting businesses, financial services entities, and private equity investment funds by means of regulatory reform and up to$40 billion in government funding, as well as

leveraging infrastructure funding to increases opportunity for Black businesses in federal contracting.

In addition to the economic aspects of the plan, the President’s plan proposes a range of other commitments to the Black community, including criminal justice reforms that include diversity training for police forces.

In addition, the President is promising a National Clemency Program to unite families and invest in human potential, focusing on wrongful prosecution and rehabilitation.

Notably, Trump also announced in Atlanta that he supports making Juneteenth a national holiday, something that has been teased for several days now.

The plan also proposes prosecuting KKK and ANTIFA as terrorist organizations. Notably, the President’s plan doesn’t mention far-right and white nationalist organizations, which federal law officials have identified as key proponents of race-based hate in America.

CAVEAT – This is a liberal leaning article with plenty of anti-Trump spin. Still very informative for what it says about the President’s plan. It’s a great plan!

