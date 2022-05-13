Similac products give babies a strong start with important baby formula ingredients.

Whether you’re formula feeding or looking for an option for supplementing, supporting your baby’s growth and development means nourishing him with the right nutrition. That’s why Similac formulas have important vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to help give your little one a strong start.

What’s in Similac Baby Formula?

Protein to Power Growth

Protein helps to build, maintain, and repair tissues in the body. It also helps to produce enzymes, hormones, and antibodies. The protein ingredients most often found in Similac milk-based formulas are nonfat milk and whey protein concentrate from cow’s milk.

